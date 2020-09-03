Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Czech senate speaker condemned for interfering in China's internal affairs

(Xinhua)    09:44, September 03, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil for visiting Taiwan, noting it as a "despicable" move that deliberately interferes in China's internal affairs.

Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Vystrcil's move has severely violated the political basis for China-Czech relations.

Hu stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the one-China principle has been universally recognized in the international community.

The sound development of China-Czech relations in recent years was based on the adherence to the one-China principle, Hu said, urging Vystrcil and his like to immediately correct their mistakes, stop challenging the one-China principle on the Taiwan question and stop undermining the political foundation of friendly cooperation between the two countries.

The spokesperson also called on the government and major political parties in the Czech Republic to firmly oppose a handful of politicians' sinister political attempt and take resolute and concrete measures to eliminate the negative impact of their erroneous practice for the sake of a stable and sustained China-Czech relationship.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York