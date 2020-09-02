Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
DPP authority slammed for attempts to seek "Taiwan independence"

(Xinhua)    11:11, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's illusion of relying on the so-called "Six Assurances" by the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" will only lead to self-inflicted disasters, a Chinese mainland spokesperson warned Tuesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question by the media over the so-called "Six Assurances" offered by the U.S. side to Taiwan in 1982.

Calling them "illegal and invalid," Ma said the U.S. document had severely violated the three China-U.S. joint communiques and the one-China principle the U.S. side had promised to abide by.

"We firmly oppose it," he said.

