Fujian’s World Heritages listed in 60 seconds

People's Daily Online) 14:24, July 27, 2021

In December 1999, the magnificent Mount Wuyi was inscribed onto the World Heritage List.

In July 2008, Fujian Tulou won World Heritage status. The multi-shaped architecture embodies harmony between man and nature.

In August 2010, China Danxia (located in Taining) was added to the World Natural Heritage List. The site features spectacular rock pillars and towers, ravines, canyons and waterfalls.

In July 2017, "Gulangyu island: A Historical International Settlement" was included into the World Heritage List. Its mild weather, beautiful flowers and frothy waves around the island all bring an atmosphere of romance for visitors.

In July 2021, a total of 22 sites in Quanzhou, "China's World Ocean Trade Center in Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368)" and the only starting point of the Maritime Silk Road recognized by UNESCO, were jointly listed as a World Heritage site.

