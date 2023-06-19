SE China's Quanzhou drives high-quality development through sci-tech innovation

Xinhua) 09:05, June 19, 2023

A worker is seen at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker is seen at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Employees work at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Employees work at an intelligent workshop of Lightning optoelectronic Co., Ltd. in Anxi County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 16, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker is seen at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

An employee works at a 5G intelligent workshop of a JOMOO "lighthouse factory" in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker is seen at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Employees work at an intelligent workshop of Lightning optoelectronic Co., Ltd. in Anxi County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 16, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

People work at a 5G intelligent workshop of a JOMOO "lighthouse factory" in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker walks at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Employees work at an intelligent workshop of Lightning optoelectronic Co., Ltd. in Anxi County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 16, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Employees work at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker is seen at a solar energy battery workshop of Shine Earth New Energy Co., Ltd. in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

An employee works at an intelligent workshop of Lightning optoelectronic Co., Ltd. in Anxi County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 16, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A man works at a 5G intelligent workshop of a JOMOO "lighthouse factory" in Nan'an, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2023. In recent years, Quanzhou has strengthened scientific and technological innovation, and guided enterprises to adopt new technologies and materials to drive high-quality and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

