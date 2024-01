Green plum trees enter blossom season in Yongtai County, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:53, January 05, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2024 shows tourists enjoying green plum flowers in Yongtai County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Green plum trees has entered blossom season recently in Yongtai County, a main green plum production area in Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists walk among green plum flowers in Yongtai County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Green plum trees has entered blossom season recently in Yongtai County, a main green plum production area in Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists take a rest among green plum flowers in Yongtai County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Green plum trees has entered blossom season recently in Yongtai County, a main green plum production area in Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists enjoy green plum flowers in Yongtai County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Green plum trees has entered blossom season recently in Yongtai County, a main green plum production area in Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

