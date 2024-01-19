Coin stacking enthusiast builds miniature Fujian tulou with coins

(People's Daily App) 15:26, January 19, 2024

As banknotes and coins have grown less popular in the age of digital payments, a 33-year-old man from Shanghai found a new way to utilize coins. In a recent video he posted on Chinese short video platform Douyin, the coin stacking enthusiast showed off a miniature of the famous tulou in Fujian Province constructed purely by stacking RMB coins. Tulou, which means earthen buildings in Chinese, are rural dwellings unique to the Hakka people in the mountainous areas in southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)