Home>>
Coin stacking enthusiast builds miniature Fujian tulou with coins
(People's Daily App) 15:26, January 19, 2024
As banknotes and coins have grown less popular in the age of digital payments, a 33-year-old man from Shanghai found a new way to utilize coins. In a recent video he posted on Chinese short video platform Douyin, the coin stacking enthusiast showed off a miniature of the famous tulou in Fujian Province constructed purely by stacking RMB coins. Tulou, which means earthen buildings in Chinese, are rural dwellings unique to the Hakka people in the mountainous areas in southeast China's Fujian Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Modern makeover revives ancient commercial street
- Enabling villagers to live a more comfortable life
- Green plum trees enter blossom season in Yongtai County, SE China's Fujian
- Chinese mainland issues sweeping plan to boost integrated development with Taiwan region
- Aerial view of legacies along ancient Maritime Silk Road in China's Fujian
- Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base opens in Fujian, SE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.