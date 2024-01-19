Home>>
Fuxing train crosses Quanzhou Bay Bridge
(People's Daily App) 15:33, January 19, 2024
A Fuxing train crosses the Quanzhou Bay Bridge, a section of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in Quanzhou, Fujian Province at 350 kilometers per hour.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
