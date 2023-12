We Are China

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway manages 1 million passengers

Ecns.cn) 11:21, December 26, 2023

High-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains stop at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has handled more than 1 million passengers since its commercial operation was officially launched on Oct. 17.

Passengers pose for photos at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

Passengers check in by swiping their tickets at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

Passengers wait to take the high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

High-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains stop at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

