Indonesian minister calls for closer economic cooperation with China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:36, November 15, 2023

JAKARTA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono on Tuesday called for closer economic and trade cooperation with China's Zhejiang during an event here attended by a business delegation from the eastern Chinese province.

"I invite more Zhejiang companies to collaborate with local Indonesian partners, especially in the fisheries and marine sector, to meet domestic and international needs," said Trenggono at the 2023 China (Zhejiang) - Indonesia Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference held in the Indonesian capital.

The minister added that the friendship between the people of Indonesia and China serves as a solid basis for bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang noted that Zhejiang has great energy, dynamic and rich experience in developing high-tech industries, which could synergize with Indonesia's economic needs.

He also expressed his optimism that this event would serve as a platform for future collaboration between China's Zhejiang and Indonesia.

