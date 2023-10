Volcanic materials spew from Mount Semeru in Indonesia

Xinhua) 15:38, October 03, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Dwi Sasongko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Dwi Sasongko/Xinhua)

