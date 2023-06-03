We Are China

Sweet corn harvested in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:43, June 03, 2023

A farmer carries a basket of sweet corn during harvest time in Gatak village, Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

A farmer unloads sweet corn to a vehicle in Gatak village in Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

A farmer picks sweet corn in Gatak village, Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

Farmers sort sweet corn in Gatak village in Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

