Sweet corn harvested in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 13:43, June 03, 2023
A farmer carries a basket of sweet corn during harvest time in Gatak village, Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
A farmer unloads sweet corn to a vehicle in Gatak village in Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
A farmer picks sweet corn in Gatak village, Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
Farmers sort sweet corn in Gatak village in Sukoharjo, Indonesia, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
