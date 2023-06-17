Highlights of Indonesia Open 2023
Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles quarter final match against Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia at Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarter final match against Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia at Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarter final match against Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia at Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan (front) of Indonesia compete during the men's doubles quarter final match against Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China at Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Liang Weikeng (top R)/Wang Chang(top L) of China compete during the men's doubles quarter final match against Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia at Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Photos
