Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway starts official operation

Ecns.cn) 10:00, October 19, 2023

A family takes a selfie in front of a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the first HSR in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), began official operation on Tuesday.

A train attendant greets passengers on a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

Passengers on a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway pose for photos in Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

A train attendant greets passengers at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

Passengers pass through self-service tickets gates at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

A high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway stops at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

