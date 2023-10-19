Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway starts official operation
A family takes a selfie in front of a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the first HSR in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), began official operation on Tuesday.
A train attendant greets passengers on a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Passengers on a high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway pose for photos in Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
A train attendant greets passengers at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Passengers pass through self-service tickets gates at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
A high-speed electric multiple unit train for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway stops at Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Photos
