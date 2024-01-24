Home>>
Trending in China | Savor the diverse culinary flavors of Quanzhou
Located on the south-central coast of Fujian Province, Quanzhou is renowned as the International Garden City. The city boasts a vibrant culinary scene, offering various special snacks in its streets and alleys. Indulging in these delicacies allows you to experience the authentic flavors of southern Fujian and immerses you in the lively ambiance that Quanzhou has to offer.
