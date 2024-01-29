Pet groomer creates lifelike dog

(People's Daily App) 16:12, January 29, 2024

So realistic! A pet groomer crafted an astonishingly lifelike sculpture of a Bichon Frise out of snow in Yongshun county, Hunan Province, on Wednesday.

