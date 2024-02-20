Shehuo parade held in Xining, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:37, February 20, 2024

Children perform during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Shehuo, a traditional folk celebration in China, is a festivity in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions.

A child performs during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Children perform during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Children perform during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A child performs during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Dancers perform lion dance during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A child performs during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Performers march during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Drummers perform during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A child performs during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A performer (R) interacts with spectators during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Dancers perform dragon dance during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Performers march during a Shehuo parade in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 19, 2024. A Shehuo parade, with more than 2,000 actors participating in the performance, was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)