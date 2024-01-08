Reservoir area showcases 'Swan Lake' scene in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 15:53, January 08, 2024

Swans swim in a reservoir in a village of Qunke township, Hualong Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Li Yufeng)

More whooper swans have recently been overwintering in a reservoir area in a village of Qunke township, Hualong Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, transforming it into a "Swan Lake" scene.

The elegant whooper swans, the beautiful ecological environment, and tourists coming to take pictures reflect the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature in the county.

Swans began to overwinter in the reservoir area in 2016. The reservoir was then called "Swan Lake" by the locals. Every year, over 100 swans overwinter here, up from more than a dozen at the start.

To ensure the continuous improvement in the ecological environment of "Swan Lake," the forestry and grasslands bureau of the county has continuously enhanced its publicity on swan protection.

