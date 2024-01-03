Rare footage of snow leopard captured in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:47, January 03, 2024

The rare sight of a snow leopard crossing a frozen lake was recently captured in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. This marks the first time the area has recorded such valuable footage of a snow leopard's activities.

In the footage, the snow leopard is seen crawling through the grass and strolling around. Upon reaching the frozen lake, it cautiously approaches it, displaying an endearing demeanor. After crossing the lake, the leopard runs toward the grassland and eventually disappears from view.

Known as the "King of the Snowy Mountains," the snow leopard is a representative species of rare wildlife and is at the top of the food chain in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Its presence is crucial for maintaining the stability of the Qilian Mountains' ecosystem.

Thanks to increased efforts in environmental protection in recent years, Qilian county has seen a noticeable improvement in its ecological environment, creating a favorable habitat for wildlife.

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

Photo shows a snow leopard in Qilian Mountain National Park in Qilian county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bao Lei, Han Bin)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)