Mourning ceremony for earthquake victims held in Gansu
People pay a silent tribute during a mourning ceremony for earthquake victims at Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
A commemorative event for the victims of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake was held in Jishishan County on Monday.
People lay flowers to mourn earthquake victims during a mourning ceremony for earthquake victims at Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
