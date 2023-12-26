We Are China

Mourning ceremony for earthquake victims held in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 11:19, December 26, 2023

People pay a silent tribute during a mourning ceremony for earthquake victims at Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

A commemorative event for the victims of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake was held in Jishishan County on Monday.

