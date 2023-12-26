Schools in quake-hit areas of Jishishan start to resume classes

Xinhua) 08:21, December 26, 2023

Students play games during a class break at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. Primary and secondary schools in the quake-hit areas of Jishishan started to resume classes on Monday after a safety check. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students play games during a class break at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students salute during a flag-raising ceremony at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A flag-raising ceremony is held at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A teacher gives a psychological counseling class at a temporary classroom inside a tent in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students attend a psychological counseling class at a temporary classroom inside a tent in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A teacher instructs a student at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

