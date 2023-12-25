We Are China

Classes resume in quake-hit Gansu

Ecns.cn) 13:14, December 25, 2023

Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

A total of 152 makeshift schools with 1,136 teachers in Jishishan County resumed classes on Monday.

Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students attend a flag-rising ceremony at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students learn about earthquake emergency response at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students learn about earthquake emergency response at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

Students attend a flag-rising ceremony at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)

