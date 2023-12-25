Classes resume in quake-hit Gansu
Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
A total of 152 makeshift schools with 1,136 teachers in Jishishan County resumed classes on Monday.
Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students attend a flag-rising ceremony at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students learn about earthquake emergency response at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students learn about earthquake emergency response at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students are back to class at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Students attend a flag-rising ceremony at a school in quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo/ China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- Prompt, effective treatment ensured for people injured in 6.2-magnitude quake: health official
- Earthquake survivors face cold nights in warm tents
- Working against the clock to build prefab houses in China's quake-hit Gansu
- Macao SAR gov't donates to quake-hit areas in NW China
- Mobile hospital comes to aid of quake-hit Gansu
- Chinese premier visits quake-hit areas, inspects post-disaster reconstruction, resettlement
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.