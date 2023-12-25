Prompt, effective treatment ensured for people injured in 6.2-magnitude quake: health official
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Prompt and effective medical treatment has been provided to those who sustained injuries in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Jishishan Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18, a health official said on Sunday.
Normal medical services have been restored in the affected areas, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference.
The commission has dispatched two national emergency medical rescue teams to the affected areas. The teams are comprised of experts in fields such as critical care, orthopedics and general surgery, and they are cooperating with local medical workers to attend to the needs of those who were injured, Mi added.
The commission will work with relevant departments to coordinate medical resources, ensuring medical treatment for people with injuries in the affected areas, Mi said. It will also continue to monitor infectious diseases and drinking water, and conduct disinfection work.
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao SAR gov't donates to quake-hit areas in NW China
- Chinese premier visits quake-hit areas, inspects post-disaster reconstruction, resettlement
- Mobile hospital comes to aid of quake-hit Gansu
- Working against the clock to build prefab houses in China's quake-hit Gansu
- Earthquake survivors face cold nights in warm tents
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.