Earthquake survivors face cold nights in warm tents

By Yu Sinan and Zhao Shuaijie (People's Daily App) 18:39, December 23, 2023

Tents are busy at the resettlement site in Dahejia township, Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in Northwest China's Gansu Province on December 20, 2023. (Photo: Yu Sinan/People's Daily)

It is minus 5-10 C in Dahe village on Wednesday night.

Charcoal burns inside the crowded but tidy tents set up for the villagers in the central square of Dahejia township.

Hot white smoke snakes from the tents’ chimneys, taking a little edge off the chill lingering at the temporary settlement two days after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwestern China's Gansu Province.

Sufficient supplies are prepared to ensure a warm winter for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation site.

“The resettlement site is well provisioned,” says Dahe villager He Shaoqi, pointing at some fruit on a table.

He, his family and two other families – 11 people – are sharing one tent.

“When people are good, everything will slowly get better,” says He's sister, He Shaoqing.

Drones with searchlights hover above the site as residents line up for dinner: a bowl of beef noodles.

A villager enjoys a bowl of beef noodles on December 20, 2023. (Photo: Yang Qiaochu and Di Jingyuan/People's Daily)

As time passes, supplies continue to arrive at the resettlement site.

At around 9 pm, batches of hamburgers arrive on site, and the children now laugh and play with steaming hamburgers in their hands.

Warm hats are distributed to everyone, providing much-needed protection from the cold.

“It's windy at night,” a villager remarks.

“The government is so considerate to give us warm hats.”

Rescuers help residents burn charcoal on December 20, 2023. (Photo: Yu Sinan/People's Daily)

As the night progresses, the onsite staff diligently moves from tent to tent, reminding the residents about the importance of fire and electricity safety. With the stoves burning charcoal, the staff conducts regular inspections to safeguard against the risk of carbon monoxide overdose.

At around 10 pm, people in the tents gradually fall asleep, while children continue to play outdoors.

Moved and inspired by soldiers who have helped quake-stricken victims, some children said they want to become soldiers one day to defend the country and protect the people.

Children play outside the tents at night on December 20, 2023. (Photo: Yu Sinan/People's Daily)

At 11 pm engineers are busy laying cables. People will have Internet access and WiFi soon, someone says.

Mobile homes are under construction, and some villagers are hoping they can upgrade their temporary accommodation.

Children help out by handing out drinks to parched rescuers on December 20, 2023. (Photo: Yu Sinan/People's Daily)

Party members diligently coordinate mutual assistance efforts, ensuring effective volunteer collaboration. Dedicated volunteers contribute to the distribution of supplies, while the more resilient villagers actively help others in need.

Gansu Province authorities said on Wednesday that rescue efforts had finished, and their focus had now shifted to treating the severely injured and ensuring the safety of displaced residents.

As of 8 am on Friday, the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 117 in Gansu Province.

(Compiled by Wang Zi, Xu Zheqi, Liang Xiaojian and Li Zhuoman)

