Volunteers, psychotherapists provide quake-affected children with voluntary classes in Gansu

Xinhua) 14:00, December 23, 2023

A volunteer draws with a child at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Psychotherapist Hu Jinya (back) plays games with children at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Psychotherapist Hu Jinya collects drawings of children at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children works on their drawings at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Psychotherapist Hu Jinya sings with children at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Volunteer Ma Xianghua (3rd L) reads books with a child at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A child shows her drawing at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A child draws at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Gansu Province late Monday, volunteers and psychotherapists started to provide quake-affected children at the temporary relocation site with voluntary classes, including activities such as drawing, games, tutoring, etc. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)