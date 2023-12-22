Classes resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County, NW China

Xinhua) 16:39, December 22, 2023

A high school student takes online lectures at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Classes have been resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Dong Honghai, headmaster of Jishi Middle School, gives an online lecture to students in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Classes have been resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Teachers and staff members prepare for online lectures to students in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Classes have been resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

A high school student takes online lectures at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Classes have been resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

High school students take online lectures at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Classes have been resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake late Monday. (Xinhua)

