World leaders extend condolences to Chinese president over earthquake

Xinhua) 13:44, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and international organizations have expressed their sincere condolences via the phone, letters and other means to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted China's Gansu Province on Monday.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, extended their grief and sympathy over the heavy personnel casualties and property losses caused by the earthquake, spoke highly of the timely and strong rescue operations of the Chinese government, and expressed belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, people in the disaster area are bound to conquer the calamity and rebuild their homes.

Those expressing condolences over the earthquake also include:

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong,

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith,

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni,

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh,

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko,

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov,

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon,

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Pakistani President Arif Alvi,

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu,

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol,

Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel,

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck,

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said,

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera,

Namibian President Hage Geingob,

Kenyan President William Ruto,

President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara,

Senegalese President Macky Sall,

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier,

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto,

Italian President Sergio Mattarella,

Portugese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa,

Hungarian President Katalin Novak,

Czech President Petr Pavel,

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic,

the three members of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega,

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,

Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov,

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh,

Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar,

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin,

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida,

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda,

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov,

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov,

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud,

Cape Verde's Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva,

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban,

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit,

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell,

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)