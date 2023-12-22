Mental health experts offer psychological counseling to quake-affected people in Gansu

Xinhua) 11:12, December 22, 2023

A mental health expert of a psychological counseling team plays a game with a child at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

After the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwest China's Gansu Province, a total of 28 national and provincial-level mental health experts have rushed to Gansu to offer psychological counseling to hospitalized patients and their companions, the families of the victims, and those affected by the earthquake, including disaster relief workers.

Gansu is working to set up 35 psychological counseling teams, consisting of 70 members, to visit the 35 villages affected by the earthquake and deliver in-home psychological counseling services. In addition, over 50 mental health experts from various parts of the country will be invited to carry out online psychological crisis intervention and health consultations for the local people.

This combo photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows children at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A mental health expert of a psychological counseling team helps children to relieve stress through painting at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A child plays a game with a mental health expert of a psychological counseling team at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A mental health expert of a psychological counseling team plays a game with a child at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Children pose for a photo with members of a psychological counseling team after a group painting course at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Members of a psychological counseling team interpret children's emotional state based on their painting work at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Children listen to a mental health expert of a psychological counseling team at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A mental health expert of a psychological counseling team communicates with a child at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

