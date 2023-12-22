Chinese armed forces deploy multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in Gansu

Xinhua) 08:24, December 22, 2023

Members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force help to carry bags of flour for quake-affected people in Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

Soldiers provide hot food for quake-affected people in Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Soldiers help to clear materials for quake-affected people in Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Bai Jiacheng/Xinhua)

Soldiers transfer quake-affected mother and baby in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Xu Guo/Xinhua)

A soldier lights the fire in a stove for quake-affected people in Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Soldiers unload stoves for quake-affected people in Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force help to distribute bedclothes to quake-affected people in Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Cui Yunlong/Xinhua)

Soldiers set up tents for quake-affected people in Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Soldiers provide medical service for quake-affected people in Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

