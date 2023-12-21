CPC united front work department aids quake-hit areas

Xinhua) 10:36, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated 1 million yuan (about 140,000 U.S. dollars) from a poverty reduction fund to support the earthquake relief work in Jishishan county of Gansu province in northwest China.

The department has also worked with the central committees of other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program, among others, to raise donations worth over 39 million yuan.

It also asked relevant departments to fully leverage their strengths to actively carry out relief work to help the people affected by the earthquake overcome difficulties and resume life and work as soon as possible.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)