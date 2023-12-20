CPC Organization Department allocates 100 mln yuan to aid quake-hit regions

Xinhua) 15:49, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 100 million yuan (about 14.09 million U.S. dollars) from CPC membership dues to support disaster relief efforts in the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces in northwest China.

The funds will target primary-level Party members, officials and people on the front lines of disaster relief, and Party members and people who suffered hardship due to the earthquake. The allocated dues will also be used to repair damaged educational facilities for primary-level Party members, according to the department.

It urged primary-level Party organizations and members in the quake-hit regions to play an exemplary role, safeguard the lives and property of the people with the utmost effort, and properly carry out disaster relief tasks and post-disaster reconstruction.

The department also called on Party members and officials in the regions to engage themselves in front-line disaster relief efforts to serve as the backbone of the people in these regions.

