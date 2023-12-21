Home>>
Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 22
(Xinhua) 08:59, December 21, 2023
XINING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China at midnight Monday has killed 22 people in Qinghai Province, local authorities said.
