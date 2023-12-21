Chinese armed forces deploy multiple rescue forces in response to Gansu earthquake

Xinhua) 08:25, December 21, 2023

Soldiers provide medical services for people affected by the earthquake at a resettlement site in Shiyuan Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Members of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) put up tents in Gaoli Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Wang Yiwei/Xinhua)

A member of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) provides medical services for people affected by the earthquake in Liuji Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

Members of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) transfer disaster relief materials in Xiaojia Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

Members of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) transfer disaster relief materials in Cuijia Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Chen Jiale/Xinhua)

Soldiers distribute disaster relief materials at a resettlement site in Shiyuan Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

Soldiers clear the debris in Chenjia Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Feng Yanrong/Xinhua)

Members of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) transfer disaster relief materials in Cuijia Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by An Pengfei/Xinhua)

