CPC organizations, members urged to fulfill duties in disaster response, earthquake relief work

Xinhua) 10:40, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular calling on primary-level CPC organizations and CPC members to fulfill their responsibilities in meteorological disaster response and earthquake relief.

The circular came following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted a county in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday. Meanwhile, disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions have also affected multiple regions of China, impacting power supply, transport, people's work and lives significantly.

The document called on leading officials at all levels in the impacted areas to prioritize protecting people's lives and property, and ordered further efforts in areas such as risk assessment, early warning procedures, organization and coordination, and emergency response.

The circular said that primary-level CPC organizations and Party members should stick to their posts and take the lead in rescue and relief work.

It called for all-out efforts to rescue people who remain trapped in the rubble, treat the injured, provide proper shelters for the affected population, ensure the people's basic needs, repair damaged facilities, and make active preparations for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work.

Organizational departments at all levels in the affected areas should mobilize and organize primary-level Party organizations and Party members to take on their responsibilities and make contributions to the disaster relief work, the notice said.

