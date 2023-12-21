We Are China

Emergency relief materials allocated to quake-affected people in Gansu

Xinhua) 11:00, December 21, 2023

A worker distributes a furnace for a resident affected by the earthquake in Zhangguojia Village of Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

All-out rescue and relief work are underway amid bitter cold as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake has killed 113 people and injured 782 others in northwest China's Gansu Province, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

A total of 87,076 people from 20,457 households have been temporarily relocated to safe places.

Emergency relief materials such as tents, quilts, folding beds and moisture-proof mats have been urgently allocated. Steamed buns, instant noodles and other food and living materials have been sent to the affected people to ensure they have enough food and to protect them from the freezing cold.

People affected by the earthquake receive furnaces in Shenjiaping Village of Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A local cadre distributes disaster relief materials in Zhangguojia Village of Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Volunteers transfer disaster relief materials at Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows local cadres transferring disaster relief materials to resettlement sites at Liugou Township in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers transfer disaster relief materials at Liugou Township in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers transfer disaster relief materials to resettlement sites at Liugou Township in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows people transferring disaster relief materials at Liugou Township in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

People affected by the earthquake receive disaster relief materials in Zhangguojia Village of Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers distribute disaster relief materials for people affected by the earthquake at Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers transfer disaster relief materials at Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers transfer disaster relief materials to resettlement sites at Liugou Township in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers transfer disaster relief materials at Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers set up tents at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

People charge their mobile phones at a charging station at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A truck loaded with emergency relief materials arrives at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

People unload furnaces at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a lighting facility at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows rescuers setting up tents at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Furnaces are distributed at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Local people set up tents at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A company staff member distributes complimentary beef noodles at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Trucks loaded with emergency relief materials are seen outside a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A staff member distributes complimentary beef noodles at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bo (L), a staff member of China Mobile Chengdu Institute of Research and Development, adjusts emergency communication equipment with his colleague at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

He Bo (R), a staff member of China Mobile Chengdu Institute of Research and Development, adjusts UAV emergency communication equipment with his colleague at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children have instant noodles inside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Taojia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children play at a temporary relocation site in Taojia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff member disinfects a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children play outside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A man adds coal to a furnace outside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Chenjia Village of Jishishan County County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A child holds a box of instant noodle inside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Chenjia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A company staff member prepares complimentary beef noodles for people at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

People receive complimentary beef noodles at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children are seen in a tent at a temporary relocation site in Chenjia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Children are seen in a tent at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A rescuer charges his phone at a charging station at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Staff members of the State Grid Corporation of China work at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Company staff members prepare complimentary beef noodles at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A man adds coal to a furnace outside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Chenjia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff member of the State Grid Corporation of China electrifies a newly installed tent at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

