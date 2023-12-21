China allocates more relief supplies to quake-hit areas

Xinhua) 10:33, December 21, 2023

Rescuers carry disaster relief materials at a temporary shelter in Dahe Village of Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- More relief supplies have been allocated to the quake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces in northwest China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Some 135,500 relief items, such as cotton tents, rollaway beds, quilts, and heaters, have been sent to the two provinces to support the basic needs of those affected by the earthquake, according to the ministry.

Many enterprises have also donated relief items, including over 150,000 kg of fresh vegetables, 11,300 boxes of instant food, 11,000 boxes of bread, and 143,000 heating pads to the quake victims, the ministry said.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in Gansu at 11:59 p.m. Monday. As of Wednesday morning, the death toll stood at 131 -- 113 people in Gansu and 18 in neighboring Qinghai -- with hundreds injured.

