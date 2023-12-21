Chinese police launch all-out disaster response in quake-hit region

Xinhua) 10:27, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have launched all-out disaster response efforts, ranging from disaster rescue and traffic management to maintenance of public order, in the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces in northwest China, according to a briefing by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Wednesday.

In the wake of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake, the MPS activated its emergency response mechanism in a timely fashion and deployed local public security branches to relocate people affected by the quake and step up security patrol and traffic management in key areas, together with other relevant authorities.

The Gansu provincial public security department dispatched more than 1,500 police officers to join in disaster response. It also mobilized over 300 professionally equipped personnel from special police units to reinforce the effort.

In Qinghai, the provincial public security department mobilized over 3,200 police members to engage in disaster relief and 1,000-plus traffic police officers to ensure unimpeded traffic flow in key areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)