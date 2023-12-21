Yellow River hydropower stations not impacted by NW China quake

Xinhua) 10:24, December 21, 2023

XINING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The powerful earthquake that jolted northwest China had no significant impact on several large hydropower stations in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, according to State Power Investment Corporation Limited.

The main bodies of the hydropower stations located less than 300 km from the epicenter and their associated facilities continue to operate normally, said the company.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake with a focal depth of 10 km jolted Gansu Province and the neighboring Qinghai at 11:59 p.m. Monday, killing 113 and 18 people, respectively, in the two provinces.

As the earthquake struck, tremors of varying degrees affected Gongboxia, Lijiaxia, Laxiwa, and Longyangxia hydropower stations, where on-site inspections and risk assessments for aftershocks immediately occurred.

The inspections showed no abnormalities in the dams and hydropower structures, ensuring safe and smooth operation at all stations.

Following the earthquake, the Jishixia hydropower station, located about 16 km from the epicenter, reported three power units and a transmission line had tripped.

After emergency repairs, the power station has returned to regular operation and can adequately meet the electricity needs of the quake-affected area.

