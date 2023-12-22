Top U.S. administration official expresses condolences over earthquake in NW China

Xinhua) 13:14, December 22, 2023

First-aid personnel transfer a critically injured resident to an ambulance at the People's Hospital of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the terrible earthquake in the Gansu and Qinghai provinces of the People's Republic of China," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The top national security official in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed "deepest condolences" over the earthquake that jolted two provinces in northwest China.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the terrible earthquake in the Gansu and Qinghai provinces of the People's Republic of China," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones," Sullivan added.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China at midnight Monday local time had killed 22 people in Qinghai Province and 113 people in Gansu Province as of Wednesday, according to local authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)