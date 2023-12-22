Home>>
Temporary settlement provides basic services to transferred residents in Jishishan county
(People's Daily App) 16:09, December 22, 2023
Residents of Jishishan county in Gansu Province had access Wednesday to electricity, communications and postal services at a temporary settlement in Dahejia village in the wake of Monday's 6.2-magnitude earthquake which had killed at least 135 people in Gansu Province and Qinghai Province as of Wednesday evening.
(Video produced by Di Jingyuan, Liang Xiaojian, Li Bowen and Wang Zi)
