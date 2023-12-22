Temporary settlement provides basic services to transferred residents in Jishishan county

(People's Daily App) 16:09, December 22, 2023

Residents of Jishishan county in Gansu Province had access Wednesday to electricity, communications and postal services at a temporary settlement in Dahejia village in the wake of Monday's 6.2-magnitude earthquake which had killed at least 135 people in Gansu Province and Qinghai Province as of Wednesday evening.

