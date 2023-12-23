Prefabricated houses set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages in Gansu
A child is seen at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
Quake-affected resident Zhou Yuying tidies up a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
A child eats dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows prefabricated houses at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Quake-affected people carry relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
A quake-affected resident hangs the curtain in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
A volunteer offers quake-affected people dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Quake-affected resident Ma Xiong arranges relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Quake-affected resident Ma Xiaomei eats dumplings with her father at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
A family member combs hair for a child in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aid efforts in full force in China's quake-hit Gansu
- Classes resumed for high school students via online teaching in Jishishan County, NW China
- Temporary settlement provides basic services to transferred residents in Jishishan county
- World leaders extend condolences to Chinese president over earthquake
- Top U.S. administration official expresses condolences over earthquake in NW China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.