Prefabricated houses set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages in Gansu

Xinhua) 09:57, December 23, 2023

A child is seen at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Quake-affected resident Zhou Yuying tidies up a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A child eats dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows prefabricated houses at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Quake-affected people carry relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A quake-affected resident hangs the curtain in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A volunteer offers quake-affected people dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Quake-affected resident Ma Xiong arranges relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Quake-affected resident Ma Xiaomei eats dumplings with her father at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A family member combs hair for a child in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. A total of 500 prefabricated houses were set up at temporary relocation sites in quake-affected villages of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

