Chinese armed forces deploy multiple rescue forces in response to Gansu earthquake
Military medics conduct psychological counseling to a quake-affected resident in Majia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Wang Shengwen/Xinhua)
Soldiers transport disaster relief materials for quake-affected residents in Shiyuan Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)
A military medic treats a patient in Xiaojia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)
A girl holds a bowl of dumplings distributed by soldiers in Xiaojia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)
Students take exercise with a soldier at a temporary "tent school" at a relocation site in Xiaohongping Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)
Soldiers unload disaster relief materials in Xiaojia Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)
A soldier distributes school supplies to students at a temporary "tent school" in Gaoli Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)
A soldier makes dumplings with quake-affected residents at a temporary relocation site in Zhongchuan Township of Minhe County in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) have deployed multiple rescue forces to quake-hit areas in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday. In Qinghai Province, the earthquake had killed 31 people as of Thursday. (Photo by Han Zhen/Xinhua)
