Sufficient supplies prepared for quake-affected people to ensure warm winter solstice

Xinhua) 09:48, December 23, 2023

Villager Li Guien adds coal to a stove at a prefabricated house of a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Children play at a temporary relocation site in Yamu Village, Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo shows a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Staff members of State Grid Qinghai branch install a bulb at a prefabricated house of a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

A woman prepares dinner for quake-affected people at a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

A staff member offers quake-affected people dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Sufficient supplies were prepared to ensure a warm winter solstice for quake-affected people at the temporary relocation sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

