Macao donates to quake-hit region in NW China
(Xinhua) 13:52, December 23, 2023
MACAO, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Various walks of society in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has donated actively to the earthquake-hit region in northwest China's Gansu Province.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Gansu at midnight Monday.
So far, Macao's charity organizations, legislators, political advisers, business groups, among others, have donated money and relief materials, mainly cold-proof clothing and instant food, worth nearly 70 million yuan.
The Macao Red Cross offered 200,000 yuan to the Red Cross Society of China Gansu Branch to help purchase urgent relief supplies. (1 Chinese yuan equals 0.14 U.S. Dollars)
