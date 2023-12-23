Hong Kong to provide relief for disaster-stricken Gansu, Qinghai

Xinhua) 13:50, December 23, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- In view of a recent 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday approved under the Disaster Relief Fund five disaster relief applications, amounting to total grants of about 33 million HK dollars (about 4.22 million U.S. dollars), from five organizations.

The earthquake resulted in serious causalities and infrastructure damage in Gansu and Qinghai. A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that the HKSAR government expressed its deep sympathy to the Chinese mainland compatriots affected by the disaster, and maintained close contact with various rescue organizations regarding relief support.

The spokesman stressed that the HKSAR government, together with Hong Kong's Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee, will continue to closely monitor the disaster situation and related assistance work, and process any subsequent applications from other organizations to help the people affected by the disaster in a timely manner.

The spokesman said that the grants demonstrated the close relationship between Hong Kong and mainland people, and the spirit of mutual help. The HKSAR government hoped that the grants will provide appropriate assistance for the mainland compatriots affected, and help the disaster-stricken areas overcome difficulties and proceed with post-disaster reconstruction.

