Macao SAR gov't donates to quake-hit areas in NW China
MACAO, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government announced on Saturday a donation of 30 million patacas (about 3.7 million U.S. dollars) to earthquake-hit areas in northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces.
Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said the Macao SAR government will make full efforts to help with disaster relief work in the two provinces, voicing hope that residents in quake-hit areas can resume normal life as soon as possible.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in Gansu at midnight Monday.
So far, various walks of society in Macao, including charity organizations, legislators, political advisers and business groups, have donated money and relief materials to Gansu.
