Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 32
(Xinhua) 13:18, December 25, 2023
A staff member offers quake-affected people dumplings at a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village, Guanting Township, Minhe County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
XINING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China on Dec. 18 has risen to 32 in Qinghai Province, while two people are still missing, according to the Qinghai emergency management department on Monday.
The department said these casualty figures applied as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, while also confirming that the search for the two missing people was continuing.
