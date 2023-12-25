Commemorative event for earthquake victims held in Gansu
People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event for earthquake victims at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event for earthquake victims at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event for earthquake victims at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
People lay flowers to mourn earthquake victims during a commemorative event at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Classes resume in quake-hit area of NW China
- Recent earthquake disaster highlights the urgency of improving the seismic performance of rural houses: experts
- Earthquake death toll in China's Qinghai rises to 32
- Classes resume in quake-hit Gansu
- Prompt, effective treatment ensured for people injured in 6.2-magnitude quake: health official
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.