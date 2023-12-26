China allocates additional funds to support quake-hit regions
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Monday allocated an additional 400 million yuan (about 56.33 million U.S. dollars) to support disaster-relief efforts in the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the regions in northwestern China.
According to the finance ministry, the funds will be used primarily for immediate relief and relocation of quake victims, subsidies for family members of those who died in the quake, and reconstruction of damaged housing to meet the basic needs of those affected by the quake.
The new batch of financial support brought the total quake-relief funds allocated by the Chinese government to 1.1 billion yuan, with 845 million yuan aiding Gansu and 255 million yuan supporting Qinghai.
