Explore stunning winter scenery of Qinghai Lake
(People's Daily Online) 09:03, January 03, 2024
|Floating ice adorns the surface of Qinghai Lake. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
Qinghai Lake, located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is China's largest inland saltwater lake. It plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological security of the region, and ecological balance in western China.
In winter, Qinghai Lake gradually freezes, creating floating ice that resembles shattered glass. This picturesque scene, framed by a clear blue sky and snow-capped mountains, becomes a sought-after attraction.
