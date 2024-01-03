Schools in China's quake-hit Qinghai resume offline classes

Xinhua) 08:23, January 03, 2024

Students sing before class at the central school in Guanting Township of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Quake-affected primary and secondary schools in Qinghai resumed offline classes on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

XINING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- All 371 schools in northwest China's earthquake-affected Qinghai Province have resumed offline teaching, bringing 126,300 students back to classrooms, the provincial department of education said on Tuesday.

Students are attending classes not only at their original school sites but also in temporary resettlements and makeshift houses equipped with necessary facilities including heaters.

Schools will continue to enhance campus security, standardize teaching routines, and support students through psychological counseling and safety education, according to the education department.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan in Gansu Province on Dec. 18, leaving more than 150 people dead in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province.

